Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J-K: Security Forces Apprehend Two Local Terrorists In Poonch AK-47 And Hand Grenade Recovered

2025-08-31 03:09:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) J&K | Two local terrorists apprehended by security forces in Mandi Sector of Poonch. One AK-47 and one hand grenade recovered from them. Operation of security forces is going on with further investigation: Poonch Police, as reported by ANI.

(This is a breaking news)

