Kuwait Meteorological Center: Haze Phenomenon Reduces Horizontal Visibility, Disrupts Activities

2025-08-31 03:07:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahraa A-Kazemi
KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait frequently experiences a weather phenomenon known as "haze," characterized by suspended fine dust and particles in dry air, leading to reduced horizontal visibility, the Meteorological Center said Sunday.
Acting Director Dhirar Al-Ali told KUNA that haze consists of substances such as fine sand, pollen, and eroded minerals, and typically appears brown or gray, resembling light fog but differing in composition and humidity.
He noted that the phenomenon occurs on more than 290 days annually, especially during May and July, due to strong winds, dry conditions, and human activities such as construction.
Haze can affect respiratory health due to high concentrations of fine particles (PM10 and PM2.5), increasing emergency cases among asthma and allergy patients, Al-Ali warned.
Authorities advise staying indoors, wearing N95 masks, and following official weather updates.
The Meteorological Center continues to enhance early warning systems and coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure public safety. (end)
