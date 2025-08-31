Israeli Occupation Launches Airstrikes In Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation aircraft carried out multiple airstrikes Sunday morning on southern Lebanese areas, despite an existing ceasefire agreement.
The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that one missile struck a road in Mifdoun without exploding, while earlier after midnight, an Israeli drone targeted a house in Aita Al-Shaab near the border, causing no casualties.
Despite the November 27 ceasefire and partial withdrawal of forces, the Israeli occupation continues to target Lebanese towns, cars, and motorcycles across various regions, maintaining military pressure and insecurity along border areas where some positions remain under occupation. (end)
ayb
The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that one missile struck a road in Mifdoun without exploding, while earlier after midnight, an Israeli drone targeted a house in Aita Al-Shaab near the border, causing no casualties.
Despite the November 27 ceasefire and partial withdrawal of forces, the Israeli occupation continues to target Lebanese towns, cars, and motorcycles across various regions, maintaining military pressure and insecurity along border areas where some positions remain under occupation. (end)
ayb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment