Israeli Occupation Launches Airstrikes In Southern Lebanon


2025-08-31 03:07:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation aircraft carried out multiple airstrikes Sunday morning on southern Lebanese areas, despite an existing ceasefire agreement.
The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that one missile struck a road in Mifdoun without exploding, while earlier after midnight, an Israeli drone targeted a house in Aita Al-Shaab near the border, causing no casualties.
Despite the November 27 ceasefire and partial withdrawal of forces, the Israeli occupation continues to target Lebanese towns, cars, and motorcycles across various regions, maintaining military pressure and insecurity along border areas where some positions remain under occupation. (end)
