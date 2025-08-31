Jordan Chamber: Credit Rating Endorsement Signals Investor Confidence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Commerce hailed the recent decision by global credit rating agency Standard & Poor's to maintain the Kingdom's sovereign credit rating at BB- with a stable outlook, describing the move as a resounding vote of confidence in Jordan's economic strength, resilience, and reform momentum.Firas Sultan, the Chamber's representative for the financial and banking sector, emphasized that the decision underscores Jordan's credibility on the international stage and reflects the success of its sound fiscal and monetary policies, even amid ongoing regional and global challenges."This affirmation is not just a rating it's a powerful signal to global markets and investors that Jordan remains a stable, trustworthy, and forward-moving economy," Sultan told the Jordan News Agency (Petra). "Our commitment to macroeconomic stability, continuous reforms, and prudent financial management is paying dividends in global confidence."According to Standard & Poor's analysis, the Jordanian economy is on track to grow by 2.6% in 2025, with growth projected to reach 3.1% by 2027, driven by a revitalized tourism sector and rising trade activity with Iraq and Syria.Sultan praised the Central Bank of Jordan for its decisive and prudent monetary strategies, which have safeguarded the banking system, enhanced trust in the financial sector, and ensured the stability of the dinar's exchange rate, key factors that have successfully contained inflation and reinforced monetary stability.The report also forecasts a narrowing of the consolidated budget deficit to 2.4% of GDP in 2025, compared with 2.8% in 2024, alongside a gradual decline in public debt levels. These improvements, Sultan noted, are clear indicators of fiscal discipline and sustainable economic growth.Furthermore, Jordan's policy of pegging the dinar to the U.S. dollar continues to prove its effectiveness in stabilizing prices and controlling inflation, which is expected to remain at a manageable 2% in 2025."These positive indicators send a clear message to global investors: Jordan is a safe and promising destination for investment," Sultan added. "The Kingdom is advancing with confidence toward greater economic growth, stability, and competitiveness on the regional and global stage."Standard & Poor's announcement reinforces Jordan's position as a resilient economy capable of navigating external pressures while delivering consistent progress in structural reforms and financial management.