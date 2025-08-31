'Can't Sleep In Peace': UAE Residents Fear For Families Hit By Pakistan Floods

For the past month, many Pakistani nationals living in the UAE have struggled to sleep peacefully, their thoughts consumed by the devastating flash floods and cloudbursts back home. The disasters have destroyed homes, fields, and roads, leaving families in fear and uncertainty.

This monsoon season so far, 820 people have died in Pakistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. The flooded east of the country is home to half of the 240 million population and serves as the country's breadbasket, with widespread damage to crops from the deluge.

Recommended For You

Following the news 'every minute'

Mohammed Sami, a businessman in Dubai who hails from Bhag in Azad Kashmir, said he never imagined the floods would be so devastating.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“When we learnt about the flash floods and cloudburst in the region of our hometown, we panicked. At first, we thought it was the normal flooding that happens every year. But this time it was very different,” said Sami.

Sami said that the water entered homes, submerged fields, damaged infrastructure, and even swept away roads.“People had no electricity, and only a little power came through for a few hours. It was a cloudburst that shook the whole region,” said Sami.

“I have seen videos of massive boulders rolling down the rivers, it was terrifying. Every minute, we are following the news and calling people back home to check if they are safe. We can't sleep in peace,” added Sami.

'We are extremely anxious'

Hamza Mansoor, a resident of Sharjah originally from Azad Kashmir, said that he and his family are constantly worried about their loved ones.

“We are extremely anxious. Many cars and bikes have been swept away in the raging waters. Even the bridges that connected towns and villages are broken,” said Hamza.

“Communication is also a problem. Many people lost their mobile phones in the floods. Every time the phone rings, we fear bad news. Hopefully nothing goes out of control,” added Hamza.

Families 'awake and frightened'

In Punjab's Sialkot region, rivers Ravi and Chenab overflowed, submerging villages. Mohammed Shuaib, an engineer working at a telecom company in Sharjah, said his relatives back home have been displaced.

“Our families have spent days and nights awake, frightened, and helpless. Many towns and villages are underwater, and thousands have been evacuated,” said Shuaib.“We have lost fields, crops, and animals, and we don't even know the full extent of the losses yet.”

Shuaib said that people back home are scared and there is no clear picture of when life will return to normal.“Weather forecasts say it may continue raining for the next 10 days. The most painful part is that our relatives don't even have working phones anymore. They are using a neighbour's number to stay in touch,” said Shuaib.

“For now, they are safe, but we have already heard about a few deaths in the town. It is heartbreaking,” added Shuaib.

Residents said that they feel helpless watching the devastation back home, and their only wish is the safety of their family.“All we want is to see our relatives safe and back in their homes. Until then, we will keep worrying,” said Sami.