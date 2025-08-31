UAE Launches New Online Platform To Register Gaza Camps, Shelters

People in Gaza can now register or update their camps and shelters electronically, ensuring timely and coordinated humanitarian support.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 recently launched an online portal to facilitate the registration of previously unregistered camps and shelters, as well as to update the database of those already registered.

Recommended For You

As efforts to register and update camps digitally improve aid coordination, the UAE simultaneously reinforces its commitment through on-the-ground humanitarian assistance.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On August 26, the UAE continued its support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by carrying out the 81st airdrop of aid under the 'Birds of Goodness Operation', in cooperation with Jordan and with the participation of Germany and Indonesia.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of Emirati charitable institutions and organisations, to meet the needs of the population amid the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

With the completion of this airdrop, the total aid delivered by air under the operation has surpassed 4,076 tonnes of food and other essential supplies, reaffirming the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.