23 Encroachers Of Historic Shah Kul Face HC Notice

File photo of J&K High Court

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has issued notice to 23 alleged encroachers of 'Shah Kul', a historical canal and a national monument which had been the main source of supplying water to Nishat Gardens since the time of Mughal Emperor Jahangir.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal passed the directions following an application in this regard.

While seeking reply by these 23 persons by September 3, the court directed that the notices be served through the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

At this point, government advocate Jehangir Ahmad Dar undertook to facilitate the process to ensure that all of them are served before September 3.

“In the meanwhile, the respondent authorities shall also furnish the complete details/ particulars of even other encroachers, named in annexure-III appended to the supplementary compliance report furnished by the respondents within two days”. The court ordered that interim direction, if any, passed in the PIL shall continue till the next date.