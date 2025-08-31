Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Assembly Session Likely In October

2025-08-31 02:44:35
KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The fourth session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is expected to be held in the first week of October at the Assembly complex in Srinagar.
The sitting follows three previous sessions, including a one-day special session convened in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April.
Sources said that preparations are under way and that the government is likely to issue the formal notification after Cabinet approval.
The government is expected to allot several days for the House to conduct legislative business ahead of the winter recess.
Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that while the final decision on the dates rests with the government, he is hopeful the session will take place in October.“The final decision has to be taken by the government, but I believe the session will take place in October,” he said.
Under the Constitution, an Assembly session must be convened at least once every six months. With the last sitting held in April when the House met for the special Pahalgam session holding the fourth session in October would meet the constitutional requirement. (KNS)

