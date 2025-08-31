CM Omar Abdullah Lauds HDFC Bank's Growth In J&K

Addresses HDFC Bank's Annual Function at SKICC

Invites delegates to explore Kashmir's beauty and to visit again

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Friday evening, addressed the annual function of HDFC Bank at SKICC, where he lauded the institution's growth, resilience and long-term commitment to Jammu & Kashmir.

Highlighting J&K's tourism legacy, Omar Abdullah recalled the historic description of Kashmir as“heaven on earth” inscribed on the walls of the Red Fort centuries ago.

He remarked that while many regions now market themselves with catchy slogans, Jammu & Kashmir has always stood as the original symbol of natural beauty and tourism promotion.

He urged visitors to explore beyond Srinagar, assuring that their experiences would encourage them to return with families and friends.

Emphasizing the importance of sustainable tourism, the Chief Minister said,“Our success will not be measured by bringing you here once, but by ensuring you return. Repeat visits are the true measure of our tourism efforts.”