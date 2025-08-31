Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CM Omar Abdullah Lauds HDFC Bank's Growth In J & K

CM Omar Abdullah Lauds HDFC Bank's Growth In J & K


2025-08-31 02:44:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
CM Omar Abdullah Lauds HDFC Bank's Growth In J&K
  • Addresses HDFC Bank's Annual Function at SKICC
  • Invites delegates to explore Kashmir's beauty and to visit again

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Friday evening, addressed the annual function of HDFC Bank at SKICC, where he lauded the institution's growth, resilience and long-term commitment to Jammu & Kashmir.

Highlighting J&K's tourism legacy, Omar Abdullah recalled the historic description of Kashmir as“heaven on earth” inscribed on the walls of the Red Fort centuries ago.

He remarked that while many regions now market themselves with catchy slogans, Jammu & Kashmir has always stood as the original symbol of natural beauty and tourism promotion.

He urged visitors to explore beyond Srinagar, assuring that their experiences would encourage them to return with families and friends.

Emphasizing the importance of sustainable tourism, the Chief Minister said,“Our success will not be measured by bringing you here once, but by ensuring you return. Repeat visits are the true measure of our tourism efforts.”

MENAFN31082025000215011059ID1109997869

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search