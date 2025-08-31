ACT Brings Social Media Literacy To Srinagar's Classrooms

Prof Seema Sangra with SP Hr School Staff.

By Syed Sammar Mehdi

Srinagar- On a late August morning in Srinagar, rows of students at SP Model Higher Secondary School leaned forward in their chairs as the conversation shifted from likes and shares to attention spans and lost hours.

The session, titled“Resetting Our Relationship with Social Media,” was an attempt to bring digital wellness into the lives of Kashmiri teenagers who are spending more time online than ever before.

The program was hosted by ACT, a Srinagar-based nonprofit, and led by Dr. Seema Sangra, a professor from Amity University Dubai.

With the ease of a teacher used to balancing research with real-world questions, Dr. Seema explained how social media platforms work to capture attention and shape behaviour.