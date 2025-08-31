Relief For Kashmiri Fruit Growers As Highway Reopens

Trucks transport Apples leave Kashmir valley | KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for stranded vehicles after a four-day gap has brought relief for the fruit growers of Kashmir, who were staring at huge losses given the low shelf-life of their produce.

They are now hoping for a quick resumption of normal traffic on the 250-km road, the lifeline of their livelihood. The all-weather road links Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened only for stranded vehicles on Saturday after being closed for four days owing to multiple landslides and caving-in of a 60-metre stretch in Udhampur district following record rainfall earlier this week.

According to officials, more than 2,000 vehicles had been stranded at multiple places on either end of the highway after the August 26 rainfall, which flooded low-lying areas and left a trail of death and destruction in the Jammu region.

After taking some time to allow the boulder base to settle down, the stranded vehicles, especially those carrying perishable items, including fruit-laden trucks, oil tankers and light motor vehicles were allowed to move on from both ends in a regulated manner.