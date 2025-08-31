Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kashmiri Women Rewrite Health Through Digital Diaries

Kashmiri Women Rewrite Health Through Digital Diaries


2025-08-31 02:44:23
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

By Arbeena

Each morning, before the city stirs fully, Yumna, a twenty-three-year-old student in Srinagar, reaches for her phone. She bypasses WhatsApp, Instagram, the endless chatter of social media, and opens an app tucked in a folder named simply“tools.”

To anyone else, it is unremarkable. To Yumna, it is a map of her body, a small rebellion against a silence that has been layered over her life for as long as she can remember.

There, she marks the restless nights, the subtle aches, and the days when her body signals its rhythm in whispers.

Menstruation is rarely discussed in Kashmir. Mothers lean close and whisper advice. Sisters exchange silent warnings. Schools pass over the subject as if it were invisible. Conversations in families are brief, hushed, and polite in their avoidance.

MENAFN31082025000215011059ID1109997854

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search