Kashmiri Women Rewrite Health Through Digital Diaries
By Arbeena
Each morning, before the city stirs fully, Yumna, a twenty-three-year-old student in Srinagar, reaches for her phone. She bypasses WhatsApp, Instagram, the endless chatter of social media, and opens an app tucked in a folder named simply“tools.”
To anyone else, it is unremarkable. To Yumna, it is a map of her body, a small rebellion against a silence that has been layered over her life for as long as she can remember.
There, she marks the restless nights, the subtle aches, and the days when her body signals its rhythm in whispers.
Menstruation is rarely discussed in Kashmir. Mothers lean close and whisper advice. Sisters exchange silent warnings. Schools pass over the subject as if it were invisible. Conversations in families are brief, hushed, and polite in their avoidance.
