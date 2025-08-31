Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Lands In China After Gap Of 7 Years

2025-08-31 02:44:23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in China on Saturday on a keenly watched visit

Tianjin – After a gap of over seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in China on Saturday on a keenly watched visit that assumed greater significance in view of sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by Washington's policies on tariff.

Modi is in China primarily to attend the annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31 and September 1.

However, his scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday has assumed greater significance in the face of Washington's tariff tussle that has impacted almost all leading economies across the world.

In the talks, Modi and Xi are expected to take stock of India-China economic ties and deliberate on steps to further normalise relations that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border row.

The Prime Minister arrived in this Chinese city from Japan in the second and final leg of his two-nation.

