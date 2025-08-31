Sakeena Inaugurates 1st Annual MMFDIACON25 Endocrinology Conference

Srinagar- Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo emphasized on the need to strengthen preventive and curative healthcare systems for the elderly population as diabetes has emerged as a silent yet pressing health challenge among our elders.

The Health Minister made these remarks while delivering the keynote address after inaugurating 1st Annual MMFDIACON25 International Endocrinology Conference at Government Medical College (GMC) here.

The conference was organised by GMC Srinagar in collaboration with the Department of Endocrinology of Super Speciality hospital, MMF Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies on Ageing and Moul Mouj Foundation.

The conference, themed“Elders Deserve Better: Diabetes and its Complications in the Elderly – An Interdisciplinary Approach,” brought together experts and professionals from various fields to discuss the latest developments and challenges in managing diabetes and its complications in the elderly.

In her keynote address, the Minister emphasized on the importance of addressing diabetes and its complications in the elderly population, highlighting the government's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes. She stressed on the urgent need to strengthen preventive and curative healthcare systems for the elderly population, particularly those grappling with chronic conditions like diabetes.