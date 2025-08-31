Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LG Sinha Calls For Peace, Harmony & Nation-Building

2025-08-31 02:44:17
J&K LG Manoj Sinha – KO photo

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated the Awardees of International Buddha Peace Awards and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Awards, organised by Buddhanjali Research Foundation, at Srinagar.

The event was also graced by Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartiest congratulations to all the award winners and lauded their significant contributions to the society.

“The contribution of each one of the Awardees is an inspiration for all. They are embodiment of courage, harmony, peace, selfless-service, nationalism and they represent the idea of India,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to reaffirm their commitment to the noble values and ideals of Mahatma Buddha and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and make their valuable contribution to nation-building, while serving humanity with dedication and devotion and spreading the values of peace and harmony.

