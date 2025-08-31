LG Sinha Calls For Peace, Harmony & Nation-Building
Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated the Awardees of International Buddha Peace Awards and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Awards, organised by Buddhanjali Research Foundation, at Srinagar.
The event was also graced by Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.
In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartiest congratulations to all the award winners and lauded their significant contributions to the society.
“The contribution of each one of the Awardees is an inspiration for all. They are embodiment of courage, harmony, peace, selfless-service, nationalism and they represent the idea of India,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to reaffirm their commitment to the noble values and ideals of Mahatma Buddha and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and make their valuable contribution to nation-building, while serving humanity with dedication and devotion and spreading the values of peace and harmony.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment