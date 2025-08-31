J&K To Get Back Statehood Soon: Union Minister
Srinagar- Union Minister of State (MoS) Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir will get back its statehood soon.
Although the Union minister did not give a time-frame, he said,“I believe it will happen soon.”
Talking to reporters, Athawale said,“I think J&K should get back its statehood as soon as possible, and there is a demand for that also.”
He said that when the Assembly elections took place in J&K last year, more than 60 per cent voting was recorded – which was more than many other states in the country.
“I thank the people of J&K for that, for not succumbing to fear. When (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah abrogated Article 370, he stated that J&K will soon get its statehood back and I think the Government of India can take that decision soon in the future,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment