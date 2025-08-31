Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J&K To Get Back Statehood Soon: Union Minister

2025-08-31 02:44:16
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Ramdas Athawale

Srinagar- Union Minister of State (MoS) Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir will get back its statehood soon.

Although the Union minister did not give a time-frame, he said,“I believe it will happen soon.”

Talking to reporters, Athawale said,“I think J&K should get back its statehood as soon as possible, and there is a demand for that also.”

He said that when the Assembly elections took place in J&K last year, more than 60 per cent voting was recorded – which was more than many other states in the country.

“I thank the people of J&K for that, for not succumbing to fear. When (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah abrogated Article 370, he stated that J&K will soon get its statehood back and I think the Government of India can take that decision soon in the future,” he said.

