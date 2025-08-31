New Haven Barracks/Arrest On Warrant/Criminal DLS-C
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5003929 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joseph Szarejko STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 8/30/25, 13:38 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 116, Starksboro, Vermont. VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/Criminal DLS-C
ACCUSED: Nelson T. Lime AGE: 37 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VICTIM: N/A AGE: N/A CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/30/25 at approximately 13:38 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 116 in the Town of Starksboro, Vermont, after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Nelson T. Lime. Further investigation revealed that Lime had an active arrest warrant, and his license was criminally suspended. Lime was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Lime was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 2, 2025, at 12:30 PM and lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 9/2/25, 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918
