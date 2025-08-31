BJP Leader's 'Sunday On Cycle' In Puri Thanks PM For Nationwide Fitness Revolution

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) BJP MP Sambit Patra led the 'Sunday on Cycle' campaign on Sunday, in Puri, Odisha as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement and Khelo India initiative.

The event was held in continuation of the National Sports Day celebrations observed on August 29, commemorating the birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over a thousand people, especially youth and students from various parts of the constituency. Local administrative officials, fitness enthusiasts, and residents joined Patra in the initiative, turning the streets of Puri into a vibrant and health-focused celebration.

Patra himself cycled an impressive 23 kilometres, symbolising his personal commitment to the fitness goals envisioned under the Fit India campaign. The cycling route passed through key local landmarks, drawing attention from citizens and encouraging them to embrace healthier lifestyles.

Addressing the participants, Patra said, "This initiative is not just about cycling; it's about creating a movement that brings health, discipline, and unity into our daily lives. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring such a nationwide fitness revolution."

The event also served as a platform to promote the upcoming“Sansad Khel Pratiyogita (Parliamentarian Sports Competition)", an initiative aimed at encouraging sports and physical activities at the grassroots level across parliamentary constituencies.

Participants shared their enthusiasm and lauded the initiative, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for launching people-centric campaigns like Fit India. Many pledged to make cycling and regular physical activity a part of their lifestyle.

With large-scale public involvement and strong leadership, the 'Sunday on Cycle' event stood as a testament to the growing culture of fitness in India. It also underlined the power of collective action in achieving national health and wellness goals.