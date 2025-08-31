Award Winning Author Tony Jeton Selimi Releases New Book - Climb Greater Heights
New Book Empowers Entrepreneurs and Leaders to Scale Their Business, Influence, and Legacy
Internationally recognized transformational life strategist and business growth expert Tony Jeton Selimi announces the release of his latest book, Climb Greater Heights, a powerful blueprint for ambitious entrepreneurs, seasoned business owners, and driven leaders ready to break through growth barriers and lead with purpose.
More than a business manual, Climb Greater Heights blends proven strategies, mindset shifts, and real-world tactics used by top performers to help readers:
• Build unshakable credibility that attracts opportunities and partnerships.
• Grow influence to inspire teams, customers, and stakeholders.
• Stand out in the market with bold, innovative strategies.
• Follow a clear, step-by-step roadmap for sustainable scaling.
• Develop resilience to thrive in challenges and lead with vision.
• Leave a lasting legacy of significance.
“From boardroom to bottom line, this is about more than hitting targets—it’s about creating the business and life you were meant to build,” says Selimi. “In today’s fast-changing market, you need strategies that combine purpose with precision, and the resilience to keep climbing.”
A survivor of war and homelessness who rose to become a technology leader before dedicating his life to helping others, Selimi is no stranger to overcoming adversity. His global clientele ranges from A-list celebrities to Fortune 500 CEOs. He’s been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and over 1,000 media outlets worldwide, reaching more than 100 million people with his work.
With his signature blend of practical guidance and transformational insight, Climb Greater Heights is designed to give readers the clarity, confidence, and momentum they need to rise above the ordinary and create a business that thrives—now and for generations to come.
Availability:
Climb Greater Heights is available now in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Books-A-Million, Apple Books, Kobo, Google Play, and other major retailers.
About the Author
Tony J. Selimi is a globally recognised transformational life strategist, human behaviour expert, award-winning author, TEDx speaker, and executive producer. He helps individuals and organizations break through limitations, scale their impact, and create legacies that matter. His award-winning work and unique methodologies have transformed the lives of people worldwide.
Learn more about the book and the author at
