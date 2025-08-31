New Book by Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli Charts a Bold Path for Physicians in the Age of AI and Robotics
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) As artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation revolutionize modern healthcare, the question looms: What will be the role of the doctor in this new era?
In his groundbreaking new book, The Doctor’s Future (Balboa Press, ISBN: 9798765257791), Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli answers with a clear, actionable roadmap for physicians and healthcare leaders to not only adapt but lead.
Drawing on over two decades of frontline medical experience and high-level consulting, Dr. Garbelli introduces the Healthcare Convergence Framework™—a forward-thinking model that helps doctors thrive in a technology-powered healthcare system without losing the human touch that defines the art of healing. His solutions-driven approach blends innovation with ethics, offering readers a guide to future-proof their careers while safeguarding patient trust.
“Innovation is not the enemy—it’s the evolution,” says Dr. Garbelli. “Physicians who embrace change with strategic clarity will be the ones who lead medicine into its most impactful chapter yet.”
The Doctor’s Future explores:
• How AI, robotics, and automation are reshaping diagnostics, treatment, and medical decision-making
• The essential leadership skills physicians need to navigate and influence healthcare transformation
• Ethical considerations to ensure patient care remains compassionate, personalized, and safe
• A detailed, strategic roadmap for thriving in an AI-driven healthcare system
This book is a must-read for doctors, medical students, healthcare executives, and policy makers who want to position themselves—and their organizations—at the forefront of healthcare’s next era. Take the Healthcare Convergence Framework™ assessment online and receive a comprehensive actionable report of your healthcare organization’s AI/Robotics readiness:
About the Author
Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli is a London-based consultant physician in acute internal medicine, healthcare strategist, and founder of Transforming Healthcare Ltd. His career spans Italy and the UK, where he has held major clinical leadership roles and gained international recognition for his mission to reform healthcare through innovation, leadership, and collaboration. Mentored by renowned coach Tony J. Selimi, Dr. Garbelli is also the bestselling author of The Doctor’s Voice, a book addressing physician burnout and healthcare system inefficiencies.
Follow Dr. Garbelli online:
@drgarbelli
@drgarbelli
The Doctor's Future is available now in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats through:
