Qatar's Network Infrastructure Market Poised For Steady Growth Through 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's network infrastructure market is set for continued expansion, with revenue projected to reach $132.86m (QR483.69m) in 2025, according to a recent Statista report.

The Service Provider Network Infrastructure segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for $98.47m (358.49m) of total revenue in 2025, reflecting strong demand from telecom operators and other service providers. The report forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 5.51 percent between 2025 and 2030, which would increase the country's total market size to approximately $173.76m (QR632.59m) by the end of the decade. The average spend per employee in Qatar's network infrastructure sector is expected to reach $65.99 (QR240.24) this year, highlighting growing investment not only in technology but also in workforce development.

Commenting on the market, Sadiq Rahman, a senior market analyst, told The Peninsula that“Qatar's network infrastructure sector is entering a period of steady growth, driven largely by service providers who are expanding capacity to meet rising demand.”

He said,“This investment reflects the nation's commitment to digital transformation and its broader economic diversification goals under the National Vision 2030.” The market's growth is being supported by several key factors, including increased deployment of 5G networks, the expansion of data centres, and higher demand for enterprise connectivity.

“Service providers are the backbone of Qatar's digital ecosystem,” the market expert noted.“The investments made today will determine the country's competitiveness in the digital economy for years to come.” While the outlook is positive, researchers emphasise the challenges still remain. Supply chain disruptions, evolving technology standards, and cybersecurity concerns could affect the pace of expansion.

“The projections are encouraging, but companies must remain agile in adapting to new technologies and regulatory requirements,” Rahman said. The report also stresses the importance of human capital. The projected average spend per employee indicates that Qatari companies are increasingly investing in training, tools, and talent to maximise network efficiency. The expert further added,“A skilled workforce is crucial. Without qualified personnel to operate and maintain advanced network infrastructure, technology investments cannot deliver their full potential.”

Although Qatar is still smaller in scale compared to global leaders, such as China, which is projected to generate $61bn (QR222.8bn) in network infrastructure revenue in 2025, the country's focused strategy provides a strong foundation for sustainable growth. Researchers view Qatar's regulatory reforms, strategic infrastructure projects, and investment in talent as key factors that could help it emerge as a regional leader in digital connectivity.

Analysts forecast that Qatar's network infrastructure market is well-positioned to continue expanding, driven by innovation, strategic investment, and a growing commitment to workforce development. By maintaining momentum in these areas, the country could bolster its role as a competitive digital hub in the Gulf and the broader Middle East.