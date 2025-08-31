Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanon, Qatar Discuss Cooperation


Lebanese Prime Minister H E Dr. Nawaf Salam met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to strengthen them.

