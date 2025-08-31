Lebanon, Qatar Discuss Cooperation

Lebanese Prime Minister H E Dr. Nawaf Salam met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to strengthen them.

