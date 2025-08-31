Systems Integrator For AI, Nor-Tech, Explains Benefits Of On-Prem HPC Over Cloud
Minneapolis, MN, August 29, 2025 -- Nor-Tech, a leading systems integrator of high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, continues to demonstrate the inherent advantages of on-premise HPC compared to cloud-based alternatives. These advantages include:
- Relatively poor GPU training time of public cloud due to slower networks and separated server clusters.
- Limited public cloud GPU availability.
- Relative expense of public cloud with respect to reserved instance utilization or significantly higher on-demand pricing. Cloud is typically 40-50% more expensive than on prem.
- Security, time and cost of moving data to and from the public cloud.
- Mindful of the pay-as-you-go model, data scientists tend to experiment less while using cloud-based AI, reducing model accuracy.
- With cloud, LLM inference is expensive and needs centralized testing and planning to be cost effective.
- With on prem, organizations have the ability to train on their own proprietary data and develop a model they then own.
- On prem avoids a single cloud lock in and creates leverage to negotiate.
- Cloud software stacks are proprietary to each cloud. A third-party software stack on-prem, will work with most cloud vendor solutions--enabling true AI model portability.
Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said,“For organizations that want all of the competitive advantages that AI has to offer, it makes more sense to go with an on-prem high-performance solution for many reasons. We have an excellent track record of delivering systems capable of fully optimizing the best AI-related hardware and software on the market today.”
As one of the most respected names in the HPC industry, Nor-Tech has built its reputation on delivering turnkey solutions that are fully tested, validated and ready to deploy. By combining deep expertise in AI infrastructure with proven integration processes, Nor-Tech enables organizations to accelerate discovery, reduce costs and maintain complete control over their most valuable data and intellectual property.
To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000 or visit
Sign up for a demo of the most powerful high-performance hardware and software, including next gen NVIDIA GPUs and AMD and Intel CPUs, at
Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high-performance computer solution provider for two Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high-performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Contracts include: Minnesota State IT, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V.
