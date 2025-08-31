MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 30, 2025 8:41 am - A charming real-life memoir about a young child growing up in Tipperary in Southern Ireland

"Echoes in Green: The Big Yellow Sun" by Edward Forde Hickey is published

About the Book:

This nostalgic memoir tells the story of Edward Forde Hickey as he was growing up in the idyllic wilds of Tipperary in Ireland with his beloved Grandma and other children whilst his parents were living in London and enduring bombings from the Second World War.

We experience the cultural norms of pig killing, climbing trees for fun, and the hard-working inhabitants in the fields. You really get a good feel for country living, and who Grannie is, and the influence she had on Edward's first five years of life.

A great historical, cultural and social reflection of rural life in Tipperary.



About the Author:

Edward Forde Hickey lives in Kent with his wife. They have three sons. During the years 1962 until 1998, he taught in inner city primary schools (laterally as a headteacher for 18 years). In early life, he was a pop star with Decca records (see 'Eddie Hickey/Lady May') and later sang with the Glenside Ceilidhe Band in The Galtymore Dancehall, Cricklewood (1965/1975).

Born of Irish parents during the Blitz of London, he spent his first five years of life nurtured and moulded by his grandmother in the foothills above Dolla, near Nenagh in County Tipperary. His grandmother is and always was his inspiration; she had a natural gift with words.

Edward has always been interested in folklore and the Irish past (its music, dance and literature). He was a champion Irish step-dancer. He taught and adjudicated it, even as far afield as in Australia, before dedicating himself to research into hillside communities in north Tipperary, from where he brought back tapes of original songs for The English Folk Dance and Song Society.

He keeps a small farm in the foothills of north Tipperary and visits it often.

This is Edward's thirteenth published book, having authored numerous works of fiction and non-fiction about the people of Tipperary in Ireland and London in England, including his“Gaslight Days” autobiographical series.



