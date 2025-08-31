Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dr. Latifa Al-Rasheed Injured in Accident During Trip to Oman – Media Community Extends Well Wishes

Dr. Latifa Al-Rasheed Injured in Accident During Trip to Oman – Media Community Extends Well Wishes


2025-08-31 02:05:56
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Dr. Latifa Al-Rasheed, Editor-in-Chief of Latifa Magazine and Chief Executive Officer of In’ekasat Media Public Relations Agency, sustained a foot fracture following an accident during a leisure trip to the Sultanate of Oman.
She promptly received the required medical treatment and expressed her deep gratitude to Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for the exceptional care and support provided.
Since the incident, Dr. Al-Rasheed has been overwhelmed with phone calls and messages from media, cultural, and social figures, all conveying their prayers and warm wishes for her recovery.
The editorial team of Latifa Magazine, along with her wide circle of colleagues and admirers, join in wishing Dr. Latifa Al-Rasheed a speedy and complete recovery, looking forward to her return to her media, cultural, and social engagements.

MENAFN31082025004361009251ID1109997752

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search