Dr. Latifa Al-Rasheed Injured in Accident During Trip to Oman – Media Community Extends Well Wishes
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Dr. Latifa Al-Rasheed, Editor-in-Chief of Latifa Magazine and Chief Executive Officer of In’ekasat Media Public Relations Agency, sustained a foot fracture following an accident during a leisure trip to the Sultanate of Oman.
She promptly received the required medical treatment and expressed her deep gratitude to Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for the exceptional care and support provided.
Since the incident, Dr. Al-Rasheed has been overwhelmed with phone calls and messages from media, cultural, and social figures, all conveying their prayers and warm wishes for her recovery.
The editorial team of Latifa Magazine, along with her wide circle of colleagues and admirers, join in wishing Dr. Latifa Al-Rasheed a speedy and complete recovery, looking forward to her return to her media, cultural, and social engagements.
She promptly received the required medical treatment and expressed her deep gratitude to Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for the exceptional care and support provided.
Since the incident, Dr. Al-Rasheed has been overwhelmed with phone calls and messages from media, cultural, and social figures, all conveying their prayers and warm wishes for her recovery.
The editorial team of Latifa Magazine, along with her wide circle of colleagues and admirers, join in wishing Dr. Latifa Al-Rasheed a speedy and complete recovery, looking forward to her return to her media, cultural, and social engagements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment