UAE-Based Desertcart Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Cross-Border E-Commerce in MENA
(MENAFN- Makers PR) Desertcart, the UAE-born cross-border e-commerce company, is celebrating a decade of operations since opening its first warehouse in Dubai in 2015. This strategic move enabled Desertcart to enhance product availability in the Middle East, streamlining order fulfillment, and reducing delivery times. This infrastructure laid the foundation for Desertcart’s expansion into more than 100 countries worldwide.
Over the past ten years, Desertcart has marked several key milestones: its launch in 2014, the establishment of its first warehouse in 2015, international expansion beginning in 2017, and the introduction of its Pro membership program in 2022. Each step reflected the company’s commitment to making global products more accessible, while continuously adapting to customer needs and the fast-evolving e-commerce landscape.
Founded to address limited product availability in emerging markets, Desertcart offers customers access to over 100 million products across categories including wellness supplements, beauty products, and electronics. The company sources products from key markets including the US, Europe, South Korea, and Japan.
In 2025, Desertcart delivered over 1.5 million items YTD, representing a 70% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s Pro Member community, which includes over 30,000 repeat customers, receives benefits such as faster shipping and exclusive deals.
“Ten years ago, we set out with a simple goal: to make global products accessible to people in the Middle East. Today, millions of families shop with Desertcart because we bring them items they can’t find anywhere else,” said Rahul Swaminathan, CEO of Desertcart. “Our journey proves how e-commerce can truly transform everyday life, and we remain committed to making online shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for everyone in the region.”
“Our success comes from investing early in the right technology and infrastructure,” said Miquel Pancorbo, COO of Desertcart. “In line with the MENA e-commerce market’s robust growth trajectory - projected to reach $57.8 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 13% - we are growing our regional warehouses and using smarter tools like AI to deliver faster, understand what our customers want, and make shopping with us more personal. As demand keeps rising, our focus is on creating an experience that feels seamless, reliable, and rewarding for our Pro member community and every shopper who chooses Desertcart.”
This month, as schools across the UAE prepare to reopen, Desertcart has launched its Back 2 School program, curating everything from backpacks and stationery to shoes and study gadgets. The selection goes beyond the typical store shelves, including pieces parents often struggle to track down in local shops, from a specific style to a clever study aid. By bringing these sought-after finds together in one place, Desertcart makes the back-to-school rush simpler, faster, and a little more exciting for families.
Looking forward, Desertcart plans to continue expanding its regional warehouses, enhance AI-driven personalization, and optimize its logistics network to improve delivery times and customer experience.
Over the past ten years, Desertcart has marked several key milestones: its launch in 2014, the establishment of its first warehouse in 2015, international expansion beginning in 2017, and the introduction of its Pro membership program in 2022. Each step reflected the company’s commitment to making global products more accessible, while continuously adapting to customer needs and the fast-evolving e-commerce landscape.
Founded to address limited product availability in emerging markets, Desertcart offers customers access to over 100 million products across categories including wellness supplements, beauty products, and electronics. The company sources products from key markets including the US, Europe, South Korea, and Japan.
In 2025, Desertcart delivered over 1.5 million items YTD, representing a 70% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s Pro Member community, which includes over 30,000 repeat customers, receives benefits such as faster shipping and exclusive deals.
“Ten years ago, we set out with a simple goal: to make global products accessible to people in the Middle East. Today, millions of families shop with Desertcart because we bring them items they can’t find anywhere else,” said Rahul Swaminathan, CEO of Desertcart. “Our journey proves how e-commerce can truly transform everyday life, and we remain committed to making online shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for everyone in the region.”
“Our success comes from investing early in the right technology and infrastructure,” said Miquel Pancorbo, COO of Desertcart. “In line with the MENA e-commerce market’s robust growth trajectory - projected to reach $57.8 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 13% - we are growing our regional warehouses and using smarter tools like AI to deliver faster, understand what our customers want, and make shopping with us more personal. As demand keeps rising, our focus is on creating an experience that feels seamless, reliable, and rewarding for our Pro member community and every shopper who chooses Desertcart.”
This month, as schools across the UAE prepare to reopen, Desertcart has launched its Back 2 School program, curating everything from backpacks and stationery to shoes and study gadgets. The selection goes beyond the typical store shelves, including pieces parents often struggle to track down in local shops, from a specific style to a clever study aid. By bringing these sought-after finds together in one place, Desertcart makes the back-to-school rush simpler, faster, and a little more exciting for families.
Looking forward, Desertcart plans to continue expanding its regional warehouses, enhance AI-driven personalization, and optimize its logistics network to improve delivery times and customer experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment