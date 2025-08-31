Trend News Agency Plays Key Role In Globalizing Azerbaijan's Realities - People's Artist
Omar Eldarov, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, sculptor, recipient of the“Sharaf,”“Istiglal,” first-degree“Labor,” and“Heydar Aliyev” Orders, and former rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, shared his thoughts on Trend's 30th anniversary.
He mentioned that Trend has really hit the nail on the head when it comes to boosting Azerbaijan's information sector and shining a light on Azerbaijan's truths for the world to see.
“Your endeavors are of paramount significance and embody a commendable commitment to the nation. I would like to underscore Trend's strategic initiative in advancing the cultural and artistic landscape, preserving our time-honored heritage, and your focus on fostering innovative talents. I extend my best wishes for your forthcoming achievements and the celebration of numerous additional milestones,” he added.
