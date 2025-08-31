Trend News Agency Plays Key Role In Globalizing Azerbaijan's Realities - People's Artist

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone-its. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region's leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

He mentioned that Trend has really hit the nail on the head when it comes to boosting Azerbaijan's information sector and shining a light on Azerbaijan's truths for the world to see.

“Your endeavors are of paramount significance and embody a commendable commitment to the nation. I would like to underscore Trend's strategic initiative in advancing the cultural and artistic landscape, preserving our time-honored heritage, and your focus on fostering innovative talents. I extend my best wishes for your forthcoming achievements and the celebration of numerous additional milestones,” he added.