Russia Pounds Zaporizhzhia Region With Nearly 400 Strikes Over Past Day
“The enemy launched 10 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, carried out five airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Bilohiria, and Malynivka. Two MLRS attacks targeted Plavni and Charivne,” the statement reads.
According to the regional chief, 286 drones of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Vasynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, and Dolynka.
In addition, 88 artillery strikes hit the areas of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
Authorities received 382 reports of damage to houses, apartments, farm buildings, garages, vehicles, and critical and social infrastructure.Read also: Russian drone strikes farm equipment in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring man
As reported earlier, during the night of August 30, Russian forces launched massive drone and missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 34 others.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment