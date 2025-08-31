Russia Pounds Zaporizhzhia Region With Nearly 400 Strikes Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy launched 10 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, carried out five airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Bilohiria, and Malynivka. Two MLRS attacks targeted Plavni and Charivne,” the statement reads.

According to the regional chief, 286 drones of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Vasynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, and Dolynka.

In addition, 88 artillery strikes hit the areas of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Authorities received 382 reports of damage to houses, apartments, farm buildings, garages, vehicles, and critical and social infrastructure.

As reported earlier, during the night of August 30, Russian forces launched massive drone and missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 34 others.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration