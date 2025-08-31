57 More Palestinians Murdered In Brutal Israeli Attacks Across Gaza Latest Death Toll: 63,371

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 31 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 57 more Palestinians were murdered by the Barbaric Israeli army, across the Gaza Strip yesterday, according to Palestinian sources.

In Gaza City, four people, including two children, were murdered, in a Zionist Israeli airstrike, targeting two civilian apartments, and a gathering of Palestinians, spokesperson for Gaza's civil defence, Mahmoud Basal, said.

At least seven other people were murdered and several others injured, including children, in an Israeli airstrike on a three-story building, housing residential apartments and medical clinics, in the al-Rimal neighbourhood, west of the city, Basal said.

Twelve people, including five women and five children, were also murdered, in an Israeli airstrike on tents, housing displaced people in the Nasr neighbourhood, north-west of the city, Basal said, noting that, the airstrike intentionally targeted and destroyed many tents and set some on fire.

Six more people were murdered in Israeli attacks on the Zeitoun neighbourhood, south of the city.

Palestinian security sources also reported marauding Israeli raids and bombings in the early hours, on residential buildings in the Sheikh Radwan and Sabra neighbourhoods in the city, amid intense overflights by Israeli helicopters and drones. Local residents said, they heard sounds of massive explosions and intense gunfire.

In central Gaza, a family of five were murdered, in an Israeli airstrike targeting their home, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, whereas three people, including a child, were also murdered in two separate Israeli airstrikes in the Bureij refugee camp and the city of Deir al-Balah, Basal said.

In southern Gaza, six more people, including a woman, were murdered in an Israeli airstrike, targeting tents housing displaced persons west of Khan Younis, Basal said.

In northern Gaza, four more people were murdered in an Israeli attack on a Palestinian gathering in the Jabalia area, he said.

Ten people were mercilessly murdered by unrelenting Israeli gunfire, while they were waiting for food, outside humanitarian aid distribution centres, in central and southern Gaza, he added.

Meanwhile, the Zionist Israeli military said in a statement that, it struck“a key Hamas terrorist in the area of Gaza City,” without providing further details, on the target or the specific location of the strike.

The latest Israeli attacks came, a day after the Israeli army announced the start of“preliminary operations and the initial stages” of an attack on Gaza City, saying, its forces are operating with“great intensity” on the city's outskirts.

Since Oct 7, 2023, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed 63,371 Palestinians and injured 159,835 others, Gaza-based health authorities said yesterday, adding that, starvation and malnutrition in Gaza have caused 332 deaths, including 124 children.

On Friday, Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that, the Israeli regime will stop the airdrop operation of humanitarian aid over Gaza City, in the coming days, and the entry of ground aid, via trucks to northern Gaza, will also be reduced.– NNN-WAFA