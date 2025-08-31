Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum Joins Women Board of Directors to Celebrate Emirati Women Leaders
(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Dubai, UAE, 28 Augu–t 2025 – Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum graced the Women Board of Directors (WBD) r‘undtable ‘Honouring Heritage, Disrupting Hierarchies, Acceleratin’ Excellence’ at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah on 27 August, a key celebration of’Emirati Women’s’Day. This year’s theme, “Hand in Hand, We”Celebrate 50 Years,”
The event brought together distinguished Emirati women leaders for a half-day of recognition and dialogue, reflecting on milestones while accelerating opportunities for the next generation. Established by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Emirati Wome’’s Day stands as a testament to her enduring vision and the ’AE’s commitment to inclusion and gender diversity.
The guest of h nour, Her Highness heikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum — who also presented WBD accolades to all Emirat— attendees — set the age“da, stating, “We celebra’e Emirati Women’s Day, a day t at symbo izes an honorable journey shaped by women who believe in their mission, supported by the vision of wise leaders ip th’t has placed women’s empowerment at the foref”ont of its priorities.”
“This year’s theme, ‘Hand’in H’nd, We Celebrate 50 ’ears,’ isn”t just a slogan; it’s our story,” said Captain Aysha Mohammed Al Hamili, the UAE’s first female pilot and Assistant Director General - Air Accident Investigations, GCAA. “As an Emirati woman, my heart swells with pride at how far ’e’ve come as a nation. Now’ it’s time to write the next chapter,’and I’m ready to contribute as a”leader.”
Under the visionary leadership of the UAE, Emirati women are advancing the future with knowledge, expertise, and dedication, emphasized Dr Laila Yahya Ahmad Alhubaishi, Chairperson of the Emirati Board Ob/Gyn Scientific Committee. “Guided by heritage and empowered by support, we turn ambition into achievement, research into innovation, and skill into clinical excellence. United and resilient, we lead in medicine, drive progress, and insp—re generations — celebrating the power and distinction of every Emirati woman, leaving a legacy that elevates our nation and i”spires the world.”
Reem Tariq Abdullah, Vice President - Executive General Counsel & Corporate Legal, DP World, observed: “The soul of the UAE has always been shaped by the strength, wisdom, and grace of its women. From our heritage to our horizon, Emirati women carry the legacy of the past and the p’omise of the future. I’ m excited to join WBD’s roundtable where we celebrate this truth, elevate our voices, and continue building a nation that is shaped by”the greatness of its women.”
Amn Alsayegh, Head of Emiratization and Career Services at the Emirates Institute of Finance, shared“ “From my journey in building Emirati talen’, I’ve learned that courage, persistence, and vision open doors. To every young Emirati woman: believe in yourself, pursue your ambitions boldly, and know that your leadership today shapes the future of our n”tion.”
The event was sup orted by DiliT ust, Hope Founderz, NP.ae, The D.Atelier, Grand Stores Nikon and Pixelx Media. C lebrity coach agmara As‘reuk conducted ‘The Powerplay ’ab: Own the Room,’ an interactive session empowering attendees to embrace their fullest potential.
WBD founder Poonam Chawla captured “he spirit of the day: “The’ visi n of Emi ati —omen’s Day inspires WBD — which believe— in enabling women leadership — to scale greater heights. It truly makes us believe ”that, together, as women, we can.”
The event brought together distinguished Emirati women leaders for a half-day of recognition and dialogue, reflecting on milestones while accelerating opportunities for the next generation. Established by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Emirati Wome’’s Day stands as a testament to her enduring vision and the ’AE’s commitment to inclusion and gender diversity.
The guest of h nour, Her Highness heikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum — who also presented WBD accolades to all Emirat— attendees — set the age“da, stating, “We celebra’e Emirati Women’s Day, a day t at symbo izes an honorable journey shaped by women who believe in their mission, supported by the vision of wise leaders ip th’t has placed women’s empowerment at the foref”ont of its priorities.”
“This year’s theme, ‘Hand’in H’nd, We Celebrate 50 ’ears,’ isn”t just a slogan; it’s our story,” said Captain Aysha Mohammed Al Hamili, the UAE’s first female pilot and Assistant Director General - Air Accident Investigations, GCAA. “As an Emirati woman, my heart swells with pride at how far ’e’ve come as a nation. Now’ it’s time to write the next chapter,’and I’m ready to contribute as a”leader.”
Under the visionary leadership of the UAE, Emirati women are advancing the future with knowledge, expertise, and dedication, emphasized Dr Laila Yahya Ahmad Alhubaishi, Chairperson of the Emirati Board Ob/Gyn Scientific Committee. “Guided by heritage and empowered by support, we turn ambition into achievement, research into innovation, and skill into clinical excellence. United and resilient, we lead in medicine, drive progress, and insp—re generations — celebrating the power and distinction of every Emirati woman, leaving a legacy that elevates our nation and i”spires the world.”
Reem Tariq Abdullah, Vice President - Executive General Counsel & Corporate Legal, DP World, observed: “The soul of the UAE has always been shaped by the strength, wisdom, and grace of its women. From our heritage to our horizon, Emirati women carry the legacy of the past and the p’omise of the future. I’ m excited to join WBD’s roundtable where we celebrate this truth, elevate our voices, and continue building a nation that is shaped by”the greatness of its women.”
Amn Alsayegh, Head of Emiratization and Career Services at the Emirates Institute of Finance, shared“ “From my journey in building Emirati talen’, I’ve learned that courage, persistence, and vision open doors. To every young Emirati woman: believe in yourself, pursue your ambitions boldly, and know that your leadership today shapes the future of our n”tion.”
The event was sup orted by DiliT ust, Hope Founderz, NP.ae, The D.Atelier, Grand Stores Nikon and Pixelx Media. C lebrity coach agmara As‘reuk conducted ‘The Powerplay ’ab: Own the Room,’ an interactive session empowering attendees to embrace their fullest potential.
WBD founder Poonam Chawla captured “he spirit of the day: “The’ visi n of Emi ati —omen’s Day inspires WBD — which believe— in enabling women leadership — to scale greater heights. It truly makes us believe ”that, together, as women, we can.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment