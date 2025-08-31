Jumbo Group celebrates Emirati Women’s Day with inspiring events at HCT Dubai Wom’n’s College and Jumbo headquarters
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE, 28 August 2025: Jumbo Group, a leading consumer electronics company in the UAE, joined the nation in honouring Emirati Women’s Day with two heartfelt events that celebrated the power, aspirations and resilience of UAE women. This ye’r’s the“e, “Hand in Hand, Celebrating the 50th,” marked five decades since the establishment of the Gener’l Women’s Union in 1975, making it an especially meaningful occasion to reflect on progress and look ahead to the future.
The first celebration was held at the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT)-Dubai Women's College, where over 100 students and faculty, as well as Jumbo representatives came together for an engaging morning of dialogue and discovery. The event opened with a welcome note by Khadija Alblooshi, Emiratisation Specialist at Jumbo Group, who highlighted both the national significance of Emi’ati Women’s Day and’the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting women in the workplace.
The energy carried into a lively quiz session centred on women in leadership and Emirati culture, sparking excitement and camaraderie among participants. The winners walked away with Dyson Zone headphones, while all attendees received specially designed tote bags featuring artwork by Ayesha Alsuwaidi, an emplo’ee from Jumbo’s graphic design team.
The highlight of the event was a panel discussion led by Khadija Alblooshi
At Jumbo’s own headquarters, the celebration took on a more personal touch, beginning with a networking breakfast for Emirati women employees. The gathering recognised and celebrated the many success stories within the company, showcasing the vital contributions of Emirati talent across departments. The event also included a workshop designed to further inspire and equip employees with tools to continue building successful careers.
A Jumbo Electronics Ltd. spokesperson commented: “At Jumbo, we believe that empowering women is not just about policies or initiatives, but about creating real opportunities for growth, leadership, and innovation. These events remind us that the strength of our business lies in the diversity and creativity of our people. As we celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, we are also celebrating the many women who have been instrumental in Jum’o’s journey over the decades, and we are excited about the future contributions of the next generat”on.”
Through both events, Jumbo Group reinforced its commitment to gender equality and its role in supporting t’e UAE’s vision of empowering women. The celebrations brought together the spirit of collaboration, community, and innovation, values that sit at the very heart of the’company’s journey.
