Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) --
1961 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law regarding insurance companies, which offered insurance policies for life, fire, accidents, and capitals.
1964 -- Kazma Sporting Club was established and Ahmad Khaled Al-Fozan was the chairman of the Adailiya-based club.
1973 -- Abdullatif Sulaiman Al-Othman, a renowned skipper, passed away at the age of 106.
1978 -- Kuwait Finance House (KFH) started offering banking and real estate services.
1990 -- The Council of the Arab League urged, during an extraordinary meeting in Cairo, Iraqi occupation authorities not to change the demographic structure of the State of Kuwait, and urged countries, regional and international organizations to refrain from any action that might be considered as a recognizing of this measure.
2006 -- Kuwait junior national team won the 10th Asian Handball Championship in Hiroshima, Japan, after beating South Korea 34-28.
2012 -- Kuwait national team won the Arab Swimming Men's Championship with 22 medals: 10 gold, seven silver and five bronze.
2024 -- The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the use of the EyeWatch adjustable glaucoma drainage implant in one of its microsurgeries. (end)
