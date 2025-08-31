Aamir Naik Publishes New Book “Climate Change in J&K”
(MENAFNEditorial) Jammu & Kashmir, August 2025 — Rising voices from Jammu and Kashmir are making their mark in both the literary and environmental spheres. Aamir Naik, a young writer and musician from the region, has announced the publication of his latest book, “Climate Change in J&K” from Bribooks
The book sheds light on one of the most pressing issues of our time—climate change—and its direct impact on Jammu and Kashmir. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, glaciers, rivers, and unique biodiversity, the region has increasingly been facing environmental challenges ranging from melting glaciers to erratic weather patterns.
Through this work, Naik aims to create awareness among students, researchers, and the general public about the urgent need for sustainable practices. The book not only explores scientific findings but also draws from local experiences, cultural perspectives, and ground realities faced by communities across J&K.
Speaking about his motivation, Aamir Naik said:
“As someone deeply connected to the land, I felt it was important to document the reality of climate change in Jammu and Kashmir. My hope is that this book will encourage people to think critically about the environment and take action before it’s too late.”
Apart from writing, Aamir Naik is also recognized as a musician who has made a name for himself in the Indian music industry, working on projects that resonate with youth and social causes. With this publication, he adds another dimension to his growing portfolio as an artist and social thinker.
The book “Climate Change in J&K” is now available in print and digital formats and is expected to serve as a valuable resource for environmentalists, policy makers, and readers passionate about climate awareness.
