Harsh Goenka Proposes Donald Trump For Nobel Prize, Praises His Peacemaking Skills, Netizens Say 'Deserved Nomination'
In a post on social media post on X, Goenka wrote, "I thank Trump for brokering peace between: Stray dogs and the Supreme Court, my fight with my wife last week, the chai vs coffee wars in my office, the neighbour's cat and our colony's peacocks, Rohit Sharma fans and Virat Kohli fans.
Advocating for a Nobel Prize for the US President, Goenka added,“I propose this noble man to get the Nobel Prize.”
Also Read | Why rich Indians don't return? Harsh Goenka says 'search hearts for answer' Netizens react
Several social media users took a funny jibe at the RPG Chairman's statement, where most of them cited a few more reasons why Trump deserves a Nobel prize.
One of the users wrote, "Wow! If Trump is this multi-talented, then next time we should call him to resolve the colony kids' fights over pitthu and gilli-danda. Forget the Nobel, he deserves the title of“Guardian of Peace.”Also Read | Harsh Goenka's sarcastic take on protests against SC's stray dog verdict
“I'm shocked, SHOCKED ! that Trump's peacekeeping skills weren't mentioned in the ongoing debates over who ate the last samosa in the office fridge. Seriously though, if Trump's peacemaking abilities can tame stray dogs and cricket fan rivalries, maybe he can broker peace between my neighbours Netflix binge-watching habits and my productivity goals. Nobel Prize? More like the 'Samosa Peace Prize!' added another.
A user noted,“The stray dogs vs Supreme Court mediation was masterful, but I'm still waiting for his intervention in the great 'North Indian vs South Indian breakfast' debate. That's where real leadership is tested.”Also Read | 'Will AI take my job?' Harsh Goenka says 'New winners will be...'
“A much-deserved nomination! The world is a safer place thanks to his brokering of the grand chai-coffee détente. The Nobel Prize committee will be convening shortly, no doubt,” added another.
“I wish he was there at the time of WWI and WWII. We could have avoided those wars,” one of the users said.
