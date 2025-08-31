CEO Under Fire For Snatching Tennis Player's Cap From Kid At US Open, Internet Calls It 'Robbery' As Video Goes Viral
In the viral video, one can see Kamil Majchrzak celebrating his thrilling five-set win over ninth seed Karen Khachanov in Round 2 by signing autographs. The event held in New York grabbed eyeballs after Kamil Majchrzak took off his cap and offered it over to a young fan in the crowd.Also Read | Viral video: Gurugram man attacks community dog feeder, threatens to kill him
But before the child could understand what was happening and could take hold of it, a man standing beside him quickly snatched the souvenir and discreetly stuffed it in his wife's bag, dismissng the boy's protest.
In an interview with The New York Post, the 29-year-old rank 2 player from Poland confirmed Szczerek's identity and noted that he sponsors Poland's tennis federation. Kamil Majchrzak said,“Obviously it was some kind of confusion,” adding,“I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it. I had like a dead look if you know what I mean. I'm sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.”Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor looks 'uncomfortable' at Lalbaugcha Raja, internet defends her
After the incident came to the knowledge of Kamil Majchrzak, the Tennis pro tracked down the boy and gave him a new hat. Kamil Majchrzak posted an Instagram story on August 30 with the boy.Tennis player Kamil Majchrzak posted an Instagram story on August 30 with the boy identified as Brock.Social media reaction
The Polish CEO of paving company Drogbruk faced backlash online for this move.
A user wrote, "That man is an absolute PRICK for taking it from a kid, hopefully he gets his comeuppance."
Another user remarked,“It is not even a“stealing”. It is an obvious robbery.”
A third comment read,“Few things worse than folks trying to cancel other people. Get a life.”Also Read | Video: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's playful fight during Ganpati visarjan
A fourth user stated,“Technically he didn't steal anything. The player wasn't even looking at the kid. He looks bad but if the CEO didn't take it another adult could have also taken it. It was never in the kid's possession.”
A fidth user pointed to“The innocence of that poor little boy and his outstretched hand thinking he might give it back to him.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment