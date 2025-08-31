Go Spiritual Named Supporting Association for Employee Wellbeing Conference 20 5
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai – Go Spiritual, a leading organization dedicated to spirituality, wellness, mental health, and social causes, is proud to announce its role as a Supporting Association for the Employee Wellbeing Conference 2025. Organized by IBEForuM, this transformative event will take place on September–2–3, 2025, at the luxurious Crowne Plaza Riyadh Al Waha, Saudi Arabia. Approach Entertainment proudly serves as the Media Partner for the Employee Wellbeing Conference 2025.
The Employee Wellbeing Conference 2025 will bring together over 100 distinguished delegates, including global thought leaders, corporate leaders, HR professionals, and wellness innovators, to address the urgent need for healthier, more resilient workplaces. With the global corporate wellness market projected to reach $75.9 billion by 2030, according to the Global Wellness Institute, this conference will serve as a pivotal platform for sharing actionable strategies, innovative tools, and transformative ideas to enhance productivity, foster engagement, and ensure long-term organizational success.
As a Supporting Association, Go Spiritual will contribute its expertise in spiritual awareness, mental health, and holistic wellness to enrich the conference’s mission of creating purpose-driven work environments. The organization will collaborate with IBEForuM to promote the eve’t’s vision, emphasizing the integration of spiritual and mental wellness into workplace culture. With 24+ internationally acclaimed speakers, 4 insightful panel discussions, 4 interactive workshops, and 28+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge solutions, the event is set to redefine workplace wellbeing in the region.
Sonu Tyagi, the visionary Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, expressed his enthusi“sm: “We are deeply honored to support the Employee Wellbeing Conference 2025 as a Supporting Association. At Go Spiritual, we believe that true wellbeing encompasses not only physical and mental health but also spiritual fulfillment. This event aligns with our mission to foster compassionate, thriving communities, and we are excited to contribute to this global movement for workplace we” ness.”
Tyagi, an acclaimed writer, director, and producer, brings a profound spiritual ethos to his leadership. With a robust background in psychology, advertising management, journalism, and filmmaking, he has collaborated with top advertising agencies and media houses across India, driving both creative and social impact through Approach Entertainment and Go Spiritual.
The Employee Wellbeing Conference 2025 promises an enriching experience, immersing attendees in transformative dialogues led by global thought leaders who explore critical themes such as cultivating happiness in the workplace, preventing burnout, and fostering resilience, offering fresh perspectives and practical strategies to create thriving work environments. Participants will engage in dynamic, hands-on workshops delving into pioneering topics like AI-powered mental health solutions, comprehensive employee assistance programs, and innovative metabolic wellness strategies designed to combat workplace stress and enhance employee vitality
The event also offers exclusive networking opportunities, enabling meaningful connections with an elite cohort of CEOs, HR Directors, CHROs, Wellbeing Managers, and Corporate Strategy Leaders, fostering collaborative partnerships that will shape the future of workplace wellness. Additionally, attendees can explore a vibrant exhibition showcase featuring a diverse array of innovative wellness solutions from 28+ exhibitors, presenting state-of-the-art tools and technologies crafted to elevate employee wellbeing and transform organizational health.
Go Spiritual, a Spiritual & Wellness Organization working for Spirituality, Spiritual Awareness, Wellness, Mental Health, Spiritual Tourism, Events, Media, and Social Causes, reflects its commitment to this event through its mission to promote holistic living and compassionate val es.
Operating under the Approach Entertainment Group, Go Spiritual joins sister units Approach Entertainment, an award-winning Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events & Entertainment Marketing Company; Approach Communications, a leading PR and integrated communications agency; and Approach Bollywood, a specialized Bollywood and entertainment news platform.
With a presence in major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, Go Spiritual recently launched a dedicated news magazine & app and is preparing to unveil Go Spiritual Web TV & OTT to expand its reach and impact.
