Who Was Pratik Pandey, An Indian-Origin Engineer Found Dead At Microsoft Office?

An Indian-origin software engineer at Microsoft was found dead at the firm's Silicon Valley office on August 20. According to a family member, Pratik Pandey, a developer for Microsoft's Fabric program, went to work on the evening of August 19 and was found dead early the following morning. No indications of "suspicious activity" were found, according to the police, and the Santa Clara County medical examiner is still determining the cause of death. Microsoft has not addressed the matter in any way.

On LinkedIn, he described himself as a“Dedicated software engineer with over 3 years of experience at Microsoft, specializing in the development of cutting-edge solutions within the Microsoft Fabric and Synapse products.”

Who Was Pratik Pandey?

Pratik Pandey, a software developer from Mountain View, California, was 35 years old. According to his LinkedIn page, he focused in developing scalable solutions for Microsoft Fabric and Synapse, which are big data analytics tools.

Pandey, who was born and raised in India, graduated from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in Bhopal with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Later, he relocated to the US to further his education, graduating from San Jose State University and California State University with a master's degree.

In India, Pandey started out with Newgen Software in Noida before moving on to John Deere in Pune. Prior to joining Microsoft in 2020, he held positions at a number of tech businesses, including Apple, Walmart Labs, and Illumina. He has worked on a variety of technologies throughout the years, including cloud-based systems, Java, TypeScript, React, Angular, RxJS, and others. He is known for his proficiency with data-driven apps and micro frontend architecture.

His relatives disclosed that he had a keen interest in sports, particularly football.