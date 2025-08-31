Introducing ‘The Rewarding Escape,’ a Journey Bridging Europe's Imperial Grandeur and Dubai's Vibrant Luxury
(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) Introducing “The Rewarding Escape”, an exclusive experience that invites travelers to discover the grandeur of Budapest’s Al Habtoor Palace and the vibrant luxury of Dubai in a single, unforgettable journey. This unique offer bridges the timeless elegance of Europe’s imperial heart with the visionary energy of the Middle East, allowing guests to craft a story that spans two iconic destinations.
Begin your journey in the heart of Budapest, where Al Habtoor Palace stands as a beacon of regal sophistication. Wake up in a lavish suite surrounded by the city’s historic boulevards, ornate architecture, and the gentle flow of the Danube. Here, every moment is steeped in imperial charm, from personalized service to the tranquil ambiance of a palace retreat. This experience seamlessly connects to the next chapter: the futuristic allure of Dubai, where sunlit suites overlook a skyline of architectural wonders and the sparkling Arabian Gulf.
“The Rewarding Escape” transforms a simple getaway into a multi-destination adventure. Guests who book a suite for three or more nights at Al Habtoor Palace Budapest will receive a complimentary one-night suite stay, including breakfast, in one of the participating hotels under Al Habtoor Hospitality and vice-versa. This exclusive invitation allows you to contrast the historic splendor of Budapest with the cosmopolitan excitement of Dubai, creating memories that transcend borders.
“The Rewarding Escape is our promise to deliver more than just a stay—it’s an invitation to experience the full spectrum of our hospitality,” said Sunder Iyer, Chief Operating Officer of Al Habtoor Hospitality. “Al Habtoor Palace Budapest is a jewel in our European portfolio, and we are delighted to connect its imperial grandeur with the dynamic spirit of Dubai. We invite our guests to embark on a journey that celebrates both worlds, rewarding their loyalty with unforgettable moments.”
This offer is valid for suite reservations made directly through the hotels from now until December 31, 2025, for stays completed by May 31, 2026. The complimentary night voucher is issued upon completion of the initial stay and is subject to availability and select blackout dates.
For more details, terms & conditions click HERE.
Participating Hotels in “The Rewarding Escape”:
BUDAPEST
• Al Habtoor Palace Budapest, Preferred Hotels & Resorts
Complimentary stay can be booked in one of the below hotels when you book a suite at Al Habtoor Palace Budapest
• Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, Preferred Hotels & Resorts
• Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
• Al Habtoor Polo Resort
• Imperial Hotel Vienna
DUBAI
• Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, Preferred Hotels & Resorts
• Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection
• Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
• Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
• V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton
• Al Habtoor Polo Resort
Complimentary stay will be redeemable at Al Habtoor Palace Budapest when you book a suite in one of the participating hotels listed above.
