ACSEL Technology Forum Launches ‘Avinya’: A Founder-First Accelerator for AI Startups The forum is inviting applications for a 16-week programme from AI startups
(MENAFN- PR Pundit) Bengaluru, 28 August, 25 – ACSEL Technology Forum established under the aegis of the IIT Alumni Centre, Bengaluru (IITACB), has announced the launch of Avinya, a 16-week accelerator programme designed to empower early-stage startups in AI. Derived from the Sanskrit word for innovation, Avinya aims to redefine the accelerator experience with structured mentorship, global networking, founder wellness, and flexible investment models. Avinya is being supported by the Government of Karnataka through its IT/BT Department.
This programme aims to empower startups, offering a tailored environment that nurtures their growth, facilitates industry connections, and accelerates their journeys. Under Avinya, ACSEL is inviting applications for the first cohort of 10 startups that will undergo leadership coaching, mental health support, and ESG integration, fostering resilience among founders and nurturing responsible businesses.
Each cohort of 10 startups will receive seed funding of INR 10 lakhs, with high-performing ventures eligible for follow-on investments of up to INR 10 million. The programme offers tailored learning tracks across sectors like FinTech, HealthTech, and Climate Tech, access to IIT alumni and international partners, co-working spaces, pilot testing opportunities, and operational support.
“Avinya is more than just an accelerator, it’s a founder-first movement. By combining mentorship, capital, infrastructure, and personal well-being, we aim to create not just successful startups but resilient, responsible leaders who can define the future of AI in India and beyond,” said Ashok Kamath, Secretary, IITACB and Director ACSEL.
Open to early-stage AI startups (MVP to seed stage) with 2–10 members and at least two full-time founders, selection will be based on team strength, market opportunity, innovation, revenue potential, and impact. Diversity and inclusion will remain central, with a focus on women-led ventures, climate-positive solutions, and underrepresented geographies.
This programme aims to empower startups, offering a tailored environment that nurtures their growth, facilitates industry connections, and accelerates their journeys. Under Avinya, ACSEL is inviting applications for the first cohort of 10 startups that will undergo leadership coaching, mental health support, and ESG integration, fostering resilience among founders and nurturing responsible businesses.
Each cohort of 10 startups will receive seed funding of INR 10 lakhs, with high-performing ventures eligible for follow-on investments of up to INR 10 million. The programme offers tailored learning tracks across sectors like FinTech, HealthTech, and Climate Tech, access to IIT alumni and international partners, co-working spaces, pilot testing opportunities, and operational support.
“Avinya is more than just an accelerator, it’s a founder-first movement. By combining mentorship, capital, infrastructure, and personal well-being, we aim to create not just successful startups but resilient, responsible leaders who can define the future of AI in India and beyond,” said Ashok Kamath, Secretary, IITACB and Director ACSEL.
Open to early-stage AI startups (MVP to seed stage) with 2–10 members and at least two full-time founders, selection will be based on team strength, market opportunity, innovation, revenue potential, and impact. Diversity and inclusion will remain central, with a focus on women-led ventures, climate-positive solutions, and underrepresented geographies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment