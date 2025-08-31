Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, August 18, 2025


2025-08-31 01:09:08
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo's Monday hits different: a benefit rock gala on Faria Lima, live Brazilian soul/funk in Pinheiros, and vinyl-only forró in the historic center. Every listing is confirmed for tonight with official tickets, full addresses, and phone contacts so you can plan without guesswork. Start early, hop neighborhoods , and finish wherever the groove pulls you. Top Picks Tonight Rock no Condado - Teatro B32 (Itaim Bibi) Why picked: Benefit rock gala returns-open bar/open food and a polished theater production on Faria Lima.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Venue: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3732 – Itaim Bibi, São Paulo – SP, 04538-132
  • Phone (theater): +55 (11) 93327-6549
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance: pricing by lot on Sympla (open bar/open food indicated by organizers)
  • Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
Forró de Terno - Remelexo Brasil (Pinheiros) Why picked: A Monday classic for pé-de-serra lovers-big dance floor and friendly crowd.
  • Start: 20:30
  • Venue: Rua Ferreira de Araújo, 1076 – Pinheiros, São Paulo – SP, 05428-002
  • Phone/WhatsApp: +55 (11) 94082-7879
  • Website: instagram/remelexobrasilorig
  • Entrance: via Sympla (price by lot; door typically higher)
  • Tickets: listed on Sympla producer page and event feed
Baile do Sócio - Alma São Paulo (Pinheiros) Why picked: Live Brazilian soul/funk night curated by Marquinho O Sócio-intimate room, quality musicianship.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Venue: Rua Simão Álvares, 923 – Pinheiros, São Paulo – SP, 05417-030
  • Phone (reservas): +55 (11) 91718-0591
  • Website/Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
  • Entrance: price by lot on Sympla; door TBD

Sources: Sympla“Hoje” lists tonight; venue address/contacts via Alma's official IG. :contentReference[oaicite:7]{index=7}

Also Notable Tonight Forró dos Ratos (100% vinil) - Estúdio Lâmina (Centro) Why picked: Vinyl-only forró session with early dance class-indie space, central and affordable.
  • Start: 18:00–23:00 (aula 19:00–20:00)
  • Venue: Av. São João, 108 – Centro, São Paulo – SP, 01036-000
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3228-6815
  • Website/Tickets: Sympla
  • Entrance: R$15 (antecipado, limitado) / R$30 (porta)
Diego Besou -“Nem que eu surte no plantão” - Teatro Gazeta (Paulista) Why picked: Big stand-up set right on Av. Paulista-solid Monday night alternative to clubs.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Venue: Av. Paulista, 900 – Bela Vista, São Paulo – SP, 01310-100
  • Phone (theater): +55 (11) 3253-4102
  • Website/Tickets: Bileto/Sympla . href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance: from R$50 (promo category on Bileto); sector pricing varies
Plan Your Night 19:00 Rock no Condado (B32) → 20:30 Forró de Terno (Remelexo) or 21:00 Baile do Sócio (Alma) → Late swing by Estúdio Lâmina for vinyl forró or keep it light with comedy at Gazeta (20:00). Good to Know
  • Sympla/Bileto lots change quickly-always refresh before you leave.
  • Pinheiros venues (Remelexo/Alma) are walkable between each other; allow extra time to cross to Faria Lima (B32).
São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, August 18, 2025

MENAFN31082025007421016031ID1109997652

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search