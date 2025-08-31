São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, August 18, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, August 18, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo's Monday hits different: a benefit rock gala on Faria Lima, live Brazilian soul/funk in Pinheiros, and vinyl-only forró in the historic center. Every listing is confirmed for tonight with official tickets, full addresses, and phone contacts so you can plan without guesswork. Start early, hop neighborhoods , and finish wherever the groove pulls you. Top Picks Tonight Rock no Condado - Teatro B32 (Itaim Bibi) Why picked: Benefit rock gala returns-open bar/open food and a polished theater production on Faria Lima.
Start: 19:00
Venue: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3732 – Itaim Bibi, São Paulo – SP, 04538-132
Phone (theater): +55 (11) 93327-6549
Entrance: pricing by lot on Sympla (open bar/open food indicated by organizers)
Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
Start: 20:30
Venue: Rua Ferreira de Araújo, 1076 – Pinheiros, São Paulo – SP, 05428-002
Phone/WhatsApp: +55 (11) 94082-7879
Website: instagram/remelexobrasilorig
Entrance: via Sympla (price by lot; door typically higher)
Tickets: listed on Sympla producer page and event feed
Start: 21:00
Venue: Rua Simão Álvares, 923 – Pinheiros, São Paulo – SP, 05417-030
Phone (reservas): +55 (11) 91718-0591
Website/Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
Entrance: price by lot on Sympla; door TBD
Forró dos Ratos (100% vinil) - Estúdio Lâmina (Centro) Why picked: Vinyl-only forró session with early dance class-indie space, central and affordable.
Start: 18:00–23:00 (aula 19:00–20:00)
Venue: Av. São João, 108 – Centro, São Paulo – SP, 01036-000
Phone: +55 (11) 3228-6815
Website/Tickets: Sympla
Entrance: R$15 (antecipado, limitado) / R$30 (porta)
Start: 20:00
Venue: Av. Paulista, 900 – Bela Vista, São Paulo – SP, 01310-100
Phone (theater): +55 (11) 3253-4102
Website/Tickets: Bileto/Sympla .
Entrance: from R$50 (promo category on Bileto); sector pricing varies
Entrance: from R$50 (promo category on Bileto); sector pricing varies
Sympla/Bileto lots change quickly-always refresh before you leave.
Pinheiros venues (Remelexo/Alma) are walkable between each other; allow extra time to cross to Faria Lima (B32).
