São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, August 18, 2025

Also Notable Tonight Forró dos Ratos (100% vinil) - Estúdio Lâmina (Centro)Vinyl-only forró session with early dance class-indie space, central and affordable.Diego Besou -“Nem que eu surte no plantão” - Teatro Gazeta (Paulista)Big stand-up set right on Av. Paulista-solid Monday night alternative to clubs.Plan Your NightRock no Condado (B32) →Forró de Terno (Remelexo) orBaile do Sócio (Alma) →swing by Estúdio Lâmina for vinyl forró or keep it light with comedy at Gazeta (20:00). Good to KnowSão Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, August 18, 2025

