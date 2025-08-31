Rajkummar Rao Birthday Special: Top Imdb-Rated Films That Prove He's A Powerhouse Performer

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao was born on August 31, 1984, in Gurugram, Haryana. After completing his studies, Rajkummar joined theatre in Delhi and then studied acting at the Film and Television Institute of India. After struggling for a while, Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and never looked back. Rajkummar has acted in many hit films in his career. So let's find out which of his films have received high ratings on IMDb.



ShahidRajkummar Rao was seen in the lead role in the 2012 film 'Shahid'. This film is written by Sameer Gautam Singh. In the film 'Shahid', Rajkummar Rao played the role of a lawyer Shahid Azmi. This film was based on a true incident. This film has an 8.2 rating on IMDb.

QueenKangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao were seen in the 2013 film 'Queen'. This film also did a great collection at the box office. This film has achieved a rating of 8.1 on IMDb.

Kai Po Che!Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh were in the lead roles along with Rajkummar Rao in the 2013 film 'Kai Po Che!'. This film got a 7.8 rating on IMDb.

AligarhManoj Bajpayee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sumit Gulati were seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the 2016 film 'Aligarh'. It has a 7.8 rating on IMDb.

Guns & GulaabsGuns & Gulaabs was released in 2022. Rajkummar Rao's character in it was surprising. It has a 7.7 rating on IMDb.

LudoThe 2020 action comedy film 'Ludo' is directed by Anurag Basu. Celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi are in lead roles in this film. It has a 7.6 rating on IMDb. raThe 2017 film 'Newton' stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Patil along with Rajkummar Rao. People liked this film a lot. It has a 7.6 rating on IMDb.