Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Applies For MLA Pension: Which Party Did He Represent? How Much Will He Get?

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for the resumption of his pension from the Rajasthan Assembly as an ex-MLA. Dhankhar's pension as a former legislator was discontinued in 2019 after he was appointed the Governor of West Bengal.

Dhankhar, 74, was elected as an MLA in 1993. Dhankhar represented Ajmer district's Kishangarh seat in the Rajasthan Assembly for a full term in 1998.

Dhankar had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2003. Before that, he was with many other parties – the Congress and the Janata Dal

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President of India on 21 July. Dhankhar's sudden resignation, citing medical reasons, came hours after he presided over the sitting of the Rajya Sabha as chairperson during the first day of Monsoon Session of Parliament .

Dhankar assumed the office of Vice President on 11 August 2022, succeeding Venkaiah Naidu . The Vice President holds office for five years. So, ideally, Dhankhar should have continued to be the Vice President for two more years – until August 2027.

Now, Dhankhar has filed an application in the State Assembly Secretariat seeking a pension as a former MLA. According to reports, the process for examining and approving the application has been initiated as per the rules.

How much Pension will Jagdeep Dhankhar get?

The pension payable to Dhankhar will be applicable from the date on which his resignation as the Vice President was accepted.

The MLAs in Rajasthan who have served a full term are entitled to get the pension of ₹35,000 per month. Those above 70 years of age receive a 20 per cent hike. So, seventy-four-year-old Dhankhar's five-year tenure as MLA makes him eligible for a monthly pension of ₹42,000 in addition to facilities such as medical care and travel allowance.

The pension from the State Assembly payable to Dhankhar will be in addition to the pension he will draw as the former Vice-President and an ex-MP.

Which party did Dhankhar represent?

Dhankhar represented the Congress party in the Rajasthan assembly.

Before becoming the Congress MLA in 1993, Dhankhar had been a member of the Janata Dal. He represented the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha as a member of the Janata Dal during the 9th Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1991. He also as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar government at the Centre.

Dhankhar joined the Congress party in 1991 and contested the 1991 Indian general election from the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency but lost. Later, however, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Kishangarh, Rajasthan, serving from 1993 to 1998 in the 10th Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan.

Dhankhar, contested the 1998 Lok Sabha elections from the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency, where he finished third.

Dhankhar joined the BJP in 2003 and was a member of the party's campaign committee for the 2008 assembly elections. In 2016, he headed the BJP's law and legal affairs department.

Dhankar was appointed governor of West Bengal on July 20, 2019. He resigned on 17 July 2022 after being nominated as the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance.

Dhankhar's whereabouts

Since his resignation, Dhankhar has remained out of public view, fuelling speculations about his future political moves. The Opposition, led by the Congress party, has repeatedly questioned his absence.

