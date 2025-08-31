Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
More Civilians Evacuated From Kostiantynivka Community In Donetsk Region

2025-08-31 01:04:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kostiantynivka Town Military Administration reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

“Twelve more residents of Kostiantynivka community have been evacuated from the combat zone. Today, the Kostiantynivka Town Military Administration carried out the evacuation and handed them over to volunteers from the charitable organizations SkhidSOS and Angels of Salvation, who will ensure their further accommodation and provide necessary assistance at their new place of residence,” the statement reads.

Read also: One person killed, six injured in Donetsk region over past day

As reported, on August 30, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, injuring one civilian and damaging a residential building.

Photo: Kostiantynivka Military Administration

