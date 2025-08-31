MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 29, 2025 9:17 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on AI in Cybersecurity: Opportunities, Risks, and Security Controls

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on 'AI in Cybersecurity: Opportunities, Risks, and Security Controls'. This masterclass is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of how artificial intelligence is shaping the cybersecurity domain. The session will begin with an introduction to AI fundamentals for cybersecurity, covering its core components, various types, and the roles they play in strengthening security operations. It will then move into a detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) associated with using AI in cybersecurity, offering a balanced perspective on its potential and its challenges. A significant part of the discussion will focus on AI as security controls, highlighting methods for ensuring safe development, secure integration, and responsible deployment of AI-driven solutions. The session will further explore AI as a productivity tool for both cyber offense and defense, examining its use in detecting vulnerabilities, automating responses, and understanding how adversaries may also leverage it. The masterclass will conclude with an interactive Q&A session, allowing participants to clarify concepts and dive deeper into areas of interest. Overall, the session will provide a structured overview of the current and future role of AI in cybersecurity practices, addressing technical, strategic, and operational dimensions while mapping out the risks and possibilities of this rapidly evolving technology.

When

22 Sep (Mon)

08:00 to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending this masterclass is essential for anyone looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of cybersecurity. As artificial intelligence continues to transform how organizations detect, respond to, and prevent threats, professionals need to understand not just the technology itself but also its broader implications. This session will offer the chance to learn how AI is practically applied within real-world security environments, beyond just theory. It will help participants recognize how adversaries may exploit AI, while also showcasing innovative ways defenders can leverage it to strengthen resilience. Moreover, the class will provide exposure to emerging practices and evolving strategies, enabling participants to align their knowledge with the current direction of the industry. By engaging with expert-led discussions and scenario-based learning, attendees will gain insights that will help them remain relevant, adaptable, and better prepared to navigate future challenges in cybersecurity.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Agenda

. AI Fundamentals for Cybersecurity – Core Components, Types, and Their Role in Cybersecurity

. Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of AI in Cybersecurity

. AI as Security Controls – Safe Development and Deployment

. AI as a Productivity Tool for Cyber Offense & Defense

. Q&A Session

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

