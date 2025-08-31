MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 29, 2025 9:26 am - Top Plumbing Myths Busted By Expert Plumber In Gosnells

GOSNELLS, Western Australia – 27 August 2025 – Local plumbing business Bingham Plumbing & Gas has released an eye-opening announcement debunking some of the most common household plumbing myths, aiming to save homeowners across Gosnells and Perth from costly mistakes. Licensed plumber Wayne Bingham, who has been serving the community since 2007, is leading the charge in separating fact from fiction in the plumbing industry.

From the belief that“lemon peels clean your garbage disposal” to the idea that“a slow drain isn't a big deal,” myths about plumbing have long misled homeowners. Such misinformation can lead to expensive repairs, wasted water, and potential safety hazards. By sharing professional insights and as a plumber Gosnells residents trust, Bingham Plumbing & Gas hopes to raise awareness and empower households to make smarter decisions about their plumbing and gas systems.

Expert Insights from a Local Leader

“Too many Perth homeowners call us after trying DIY fixes they've found online or heard from neighbours, only to discover the problem has gotten worse,” said Wayne Bingham, owner of Bingham Plumbing & Gas.“As a licensed plumber Perth families have relied on for decades, I want people to know the truth – proper plumbing maintenance and timely repairs are the best ways to protect your home and your budget.”

Why This Matters for Homeowners

The announcement comes at a time when cost-of-living pressures are driving more Australians to attempt DIY repairs. Bingham warns that while it may seem like a quick money-saving tactic, ignoring plumbing best practices can cause serious long-term damage. Bingham Plumbing & Gas, based in Gosnells, continues to be a trusted source of reliable service, covering everything from blocked drains to hot water repairs.

Residents in Gosnells and the wider Perth area can contact the team directly for expert advice, repairs, and installations.

About Bingham Plumbing & Gas

Bingham Plumbing & Gas is a family-owned business based in Gosnells, Western Australia. Serving the community since 2007, it specialises in blocked drains, hot water system repairs and installations, burst pipe repairs, toilet and cistern services, and gas fitting. Known for its prompt, professional, and affordable service, Bingham Plumbing & Gas is dedicated to keeping WA homes and businesses safe, efficient, and comfortable.

