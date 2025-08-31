Charge Rigs Unveils Cutting-Edge FLEXX Mobile DC Fast Chargers To Revolutionize EV Charging

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 29, 2025 10:10 pm - Charge Rigs has launched FLEXX, a mobile 240kW DC fast charging solution that delivers flexible, emissions-free EV charging anywhere, from events and rural areas to emergency zones.

Los Angeles, CA- Date: Demand for electric vehicles continues to grow with new purchasers entering every day. Charge Rigs, a California-based clean tech innovator, has launched the pioneering solution of FLEXX Mobile DC Fast Chargers. It is an innovative array of mobile, high-capacity EV chargers that provide fast, reliable charging wherever it is required. Whether it be in rural roads, festivals, fleet depots, or even zones affected by emergencies.

FLEXX chargers are standalone fast DC charging units capable of delivering up to 240kW. They are purposely designed for rapid deployment such that the unit can be transported on trailers, placed in tight urban spaces, and operated without fixed installation. This allows charging in an environment that can scale in hours as opposed to months. From here, Charge Rigs hopes to tackle what charging infrastructure access considers as one major blocker concerning adoption of EVs.

"This is a defining moment for EV access," said the CEO of Charge Rigs. "With FLEXX, we're making it possible to deliver high-speed charging exactly where it's needed-no grid construction, no permitting delays, no boundaries."

FLEXX units cater to both public and commercial applications, charging multiple protocols, including CCS and NACS, alongside the plethora of battery storage, solar support, and smart energy management. Users can monitor charge sessions, track operations, and schedule usage through a connected dashboard.

"This is about freedom and flexibility for fleet managers, event organizers, municipalities-even car dealerships running EV test drives," said the VP of Product Operations. "FLEXX enables instant charging anywhere-a total game changer."

Charge Rigs envisions the systems being used for emergency response, logistics yards, EV roadshows, public events, and underserved rural areas where installation of permanent infrastructure is not yet feasible. The company is currently collaborating with a number of West Coast municipalities and transit agencies in pilot deployments.

Further, mobile EV charging has enough environmental benefits. In stark contrast to the diesel generator used traditionally for off-grid power, FLEXX chargers provide emissions-free power and can thus be combined with a renewable source to enable agencies curtailing under various state and federal climate mandates.

Charge Rigs also offers leasing options if the businesses able to avoid upfront capital would like to go for that. This means that during different seasons, there will be a need that can be served by national parks, sport venues, and mobile vendors.

“The transition to electric transportation won't succeed without flexible infrastructure,” the VP of Product Operations added.“We believe FLEXX is the missing piece that will help make EV charging universally accessible.”

The FLEXX Mobile DC Fast Chargers are now available for commercial pre-order, with deliveries expected to begin in Q4 2025. Interested Customers can also request a demo or consultation through the Charge Rigs Website.

About Charge Rigs

Charge Rigs is a US-based EV infrastructure company committed to building mobile, flexible, and scalable charging solutions. Founded in 2020, the company helps commercial and public-sector partners deploy rapid EV charging without the limitation of fixed infrastructure. Learn more at

