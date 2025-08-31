MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 30, 2025 12:10 am - Navigating The Planning Portal: Private Certifier Offers Expert Tips For Faster NSW Approvals

SHOALHAVEN HEADS, NSW – 27 August 2025 – As building regulations tighten across New South Wales, My Certifier, a trusted private certifier Sydney property developers and owners rely on, is urging builders, architects, and homeowners to better understand the NSW Planning Portal to avoid unnecessary approval delays. My Certifier is leading the call for increased awareness around the digital platform's compliance process.

The NSW Government Planning Portal is now the central hub for development applications and certification lodgements, yet many builders and project owners remain unclear about how to navigate it correctly. Missteps in uploading documentation or selecting approval types can stall timelines by weeks.

With pressure mounting across Sydney's construction sector, My Certifier is stepping up to educate clients and the broader industry on how to avoid costly slowdowns and make the most of the digital approval system.

“We've seen far too many cases where a project is delayed not because of the build itself, but due to simple errors or misunderstandings in the Planning Portal process,” says Che Leonard, Director at My Certifier.“As a building certifier Sydney developers turn to for efficiency, we're committed to demystifying these steps and helping our clients get approvals faster.”

Backed by years of industry experience, My Certifier has worked across a broad range of developments, from single dwellings to large-scale commercial builds. The team has witnessed first-hand how crucial it is for applicants to properly manage tasks such as uploading correct documentation, using the right consent pathways, and responding to council or certifier requests in a timely manner. For clients, the company's consultative approach to each construction certificate or building inspection Sydney authorities require continues to be a major point of difference.

The company is encouraging builders, developers, and homeowners looking to better understand the NSW Planning Portal process to contact the team directly for help streamlining their development approvals.

About My Certifier

My Certifier is an accredited private certifier providing fast, reliable, and compliant building certification services across Sydney and surrounding regions. Based in Shoalhaven Heads, NSW, the team offers assistance with Construction Certificates, Complying Development Certificates, and Building Inspections. Known for their responsive, hands-on approach and deep understanding of the NSW Planning Portal, My Certifier helps clients save time, reduce risk, and move forward with confidence.



Media Contact:

Che Leonard

Director

My Certifier

68 McIntosh St,

Shoalhaven Heads NSW 2535

0417 593 496

...

