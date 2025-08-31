Zaporizhzhia Reconnects Power After Russian Strike, Gas Supply Still Cut
“Today, energy workers worked without pause. As of now, electricity has been restored to most consumers. However, work is still ongoing,” he wrote.
At the same time, for safety reasons, buildings damaged by the strikes remain disconnected from gas. This includes three apartment blocks and 32 private houses, Fedorov specified.
He added that specialists will restore gas supply to homes after all systems are checked and repaired.
The regional head expressed gratitude to all workers who are eliminating the consequences of the attack for their critically important efforts.Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 34
As reported, overnight on August 30, Russian forces launched massive drone and missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia. One person was killed and 34 others were injured.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council
