Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zaporizhzhia Reconnects Power After Russian Strike, Gas Supply Still Cut

Zaporizhzhia Reconnects Power After Russian Strike, Gas Supply Still Cut


2025-08-31 12:05:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegra .

“Today, energy workers worked without pause. As of now, electricity has been restored to most consumers. However, work is still ongoing,” he wrote.

At the same time, for safety reasons, buildings damaged by the strikes remain disconnected from gas. This includes three apartment blocks and 32 private houses, Fedorov specified.

He added that specialists will restore gas supply to homes after all systems are checked and repaired.

The regional head expressed gratitude to all workers who are eliminating the consequences of the attack for their critically important efforts.

Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 34

As reported, overnight on August 30, Russian forces launched massive drone and missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia. One person was killed and 34 others were injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council

MENAFN31082025000193011044ID1109997585

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search