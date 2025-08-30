Kerala's Malappuram Panchayats Step Up Preventive Measures Against Rat Fever

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 (IANS) The Malappuram district panchayats in Kerala have stepped up health surveillance and preventive measures following reports of rat fever and amoebic meningoencephalitis in Peruvalloor and Moonniyoor, respectively.

In Peruvalloor, the health standing committee has decided to distribute doxycycline tablets to people working in high-risk environments such as paddy fields, muddy areas, and waterbodies where rat urine is likely to mix with water. The move comes after the death of Karuvathadam Bhaskaran from rat fever a few days ago, while two others are still undergoing treatment.

The panchayat has classified MGNREGA workers, farmers, cattle rearers, and coconut climbers as highly vulnerable. Awareness campaigns will be launched through mike announcements and notices.

People have been urged to avoid stagnant and unclean waterbodies, while chlorination will be carried out in all wells. Residents have been advised to keep food items covered and maintain clean surroundings to keep rats away.

Health officials cautioned that symptoms such as high fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and headache should not be ignored.

“Immediate medical attention is essential. Self-treatment can make the condition worse,” the committee noted.

The meeting, chaired by panchayat president K. Abdul Salam, was attended by medical officer Dr Anas, implementation officer Dr. Muhammad Rasi, health inspector Laiju Ignatius, and other officials.

Meanwhile, Moonniyoor panchayat has declared a health alert after cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis were reported. The rare but deadly infection, caused by an amoeba found in contaminated water, has prompted the local health committee to intensify precautions.

A special meeting chaired by the panchayat president, N.M. Suharabi decided to chlorinate all wells, install warning boards near ponds and public waterbodies, and distribute notices with health guidelines to households.

Residents have been asked to avoid bathing or swimming in stagnant ponds and to ensure water safety in daily use.

Vice-president Haneef Achattil, medical officer Dr Rafeeq Pullatt, health inspector A. Rajesh, and other samiti members attended the meeting.

Officials said spreading awareness among the public is key to preventing further cases. Both panchayats have urged residents to remain vigilant, adopt safe hygiene practices, and seek immediate medical care if symptoms occur.