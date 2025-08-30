Schools Set For New Academic Year
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Students it all educational levels will be heading to their campuses today marking the kickoff of the new academic year 2025-2026, following weeks-long extensive preparations undertaken by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) to ensure a smooth educational launch.
All preparations have been carried out with the provision of manpower and educational resources, as well as logistical services that would help enhance students' academic achievements and prepare them to progress into higher educational institutions, particularly in the specialties that support the knowledge economy and Qatar's leadership, MOEHE said.
In this context, MOEHE took the opportunity to extend assurances of its highest consideration to students, parents, teachers, school managers, and licensed operators, calling upon all to adhere to perseverance and determination in pursuing the educational career, culminating in the accomplishment of the vision of a pioneering learner for sustainable development.
In pursuit of expanding capacity, the ministry has opened 10 new public and private schools for a variety of levels in 2025 and provided roughly 6,000 academic seats distributed across the state, in addition to hiring 1,124 teachers of both genders to fill the vacancies.
In addition, MOEHE is working diligently to execute future projects that include establishing additional classes at 35 schools, building 11 new schools, revamping 16 schools, and establishing an institute for vocational education at Qatar Preparatory School for Boys.
The ministry highlighted that a total of 276 schools and preschools underwent comprehensive maintenance, covering classrooms, air-conditioning units, and cafeterias, in accordance with strict health, nutrition, and safety standards.
School administrations were directed to finalise class schedules, assign students to classrooms, ensure the delivery of textbooks and educational supplies, and organise orientation sessions for new staff on policies and regulations.
A total of 2,510 buses have been prepared to transport students, with a plan to gradually increase the fleet to 2,750 buses, in addition to 190 minibuses dedicated to supporting students and those with special needs.
To mark this occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, Maha Zayed al-Qaqqa al-Ruwaili, emphasised that the preparations for the upcoming school year reflect the ministry's commitment to providing a healthy, safe, and stimulating school environment for both students and teachers, thereby enhancing the quality of education and elevating its outcomes.
The ministry's plans for the new year include developing curricula related to national identity, particularly Islamic education and the Arabic language, as well as updating science curricula to keep pace with global developments, with the STEM methodology being integrated comprehensively to support applied learning, Al Ruwaili highlighted.
She added that MOEHE's plans include forging a partnership with the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QCPA) to develop a curriculum for financial literacy aimed at enhancing students' financial, savings, and planning awareness, in addition to a partnership with the National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) to integrate concepts of digital and cybersecurity into the curricula, along with other innovative programmes, building upon previous achievements in various fields.
Furthermore, the ministry intends to foster student engagement in global competitions in scientific research and innovation, launch a three-year-old inclusion project into the educational system, open new early education centres, expand inclusive education by adding new schools to support students with disabilities, develop national standards for inclusive education quality, and promote vocational, technical, and specialised education, as well as e-learning and digital solutions.
In the areas of training and development, MOEHE continues to implement specialised programmes to support educational and leadership competencies, including "Khibra", "Leaders of Innovation", "Future Leaders", as well as programmes like "Child Rights", "Successful Start", "Tameen", and "Empower", thereby strengthening sustainable professional development for teachers and educational leaders.
The ministry further indicated that the "Back to School 2025-2026" event, held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, served as an inspiring platform combining professional development and community engagement.
The "Back to School 2025-2026" event represents an inspiring springboard to ensure that all parties of the pedagogical system are prepared for a successful educational year, as the ministry strives to forge a partnership with the community to create a supportive educational environment for students and teachers at the core of the educational process, HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al- Naimi, said.
He pointed out that the past year featured critical achievements in the area of inclusive education, in addition to advancing curricula and expanding scholarship opportunities, stressing that all these milestones will remain quintessential for further achievements.
The ministry underlined that the launch of the new academic year comes as part of its strategy for 2024-2030, aiming to build an integrated educational system that fosters the quality of education and community partnership, in pursuit of achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030 of developing a leading learner capable of taking on the mantle of the sustainable development process.
